Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner scored a brilliant hundred against the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai to take 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Warner and Finch put together 258 runs for the opening wicket and reached the target set by the Indian team with 10 wickets in hand.

While Finch scored a brilliant 110 runs himself, Warner scored 128 runs. The duo thus stitched together the highest opening stand while chasing against India. When Warner was asked whether he and Finch would be seen opening the batting together in India during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, he gave a rather interesting reply.

We’ll speak to our wives first

“We complement each other on the field and we’re great mates off the field as well. We know each other’s games and personalities well. We have honest conversations. If we’re playing shots that we wouldn’t, we reassure each other about that,” said Warner post the match as quoted by PTI.

“It’s just great to go out there and play the way that we do. When he’s (Finch) going I know what my role is and when I’m going he knows what he’s role is and we communicate that straight away and that’s the best thing about our partnership,” he added.

“When you come to Wankhede, it always swings and there’s a little bit of seam movement. Fortunately tonight they over-pitched quite a bit to Finchy (Finch), and he was able to get on the front foot and put them away.

“We tried to make the most of those over-pitched deliveries and we got off to a good start,” he said.

“The most pleasing thing for me was seeing Finchy transfer his weight into the ball very well. Tonight was probably the best that I’ve ever seen him bat. The way he played was fantastic. It was great to have that winning partnership and be clinical there and (win) none down,” Warner added.

And then when he was quizzed on the possibility of Finch-Warner opening pair during the 2023 World Cup in India, this is what he replied:

“We’ll speak to our wives first. We’ll both be 36 or 37. I’ve got three kids and I hope that’s the last one. We’ll take one step at a time. We’ll look to the next game in Rajkot. We actually spoke about this in the team meeting not looking too far ahead,” Warner said.

Warner then explained how wickets in India are generally good for batting.

“(The IPL) allows us to go out and compete on Indian wickets and you’ve got a lot of net bowlers and resources to get better in these conditions. The wickets are always great and I’m just glad I’m a batsman and not a bowler,” he concluded.