With the La Liga still suspended due to the novel Coronavirus, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi on Thursday posted a message on social media.

The Argentine striker took to Instagram saying: “Let’s take the opportunity to continue training, to refuel, to continue striving, and give our best. We will return to the pitch, and give it everything.”

All football in Spain remains suspended since March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has left the entire world reeling.

In the last few weeks, players have been slowly and steadily making their way back to their respective training grounds. What started with footballers practicing individually, last week became up to 10 players at a time and now, the number has risen up to 14.

La Liga clubs have resumed group training this month with an aim to resume the 2019/20 season in the month of June.

The German Bundesliga is the only major league in Europe to have restarted the season with the matches being played in empty stadiums. Meanwhile, the Premier League is limping its way back to resumption of group training.