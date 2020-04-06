Amid the Coronavirus crisis, India pacer Mohammed Shami has encouraged the people that the country would overcome the crisis soon.

“Let the light of positivity spread across the globe. Stay Strong India. We will overcome this very soon. Jai Hind. #StayHome #StaySafe,” tweeted Shami.

Let the light of positivity spread across the globe. Stay Strong India. We will overcome this very soon. Jai Hind. #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/YPfVP3X60A — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 5, 2020

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of families in India responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off electric lights and use diyas, candles and mobile flashlights instead at 9 pm for 9 minutes as a symbol of unity against the dreaded COVID-19.

The Indian sports fraternity welcomed PM Modi’s call and embraced it with an overwhelming response on Sunday.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the country is currently under a 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi that will conclude on April 14.

India has so far reported 118 deaths due to the novel Coronavirus which has affected at least 4,500 in the country as per the Worldometer.