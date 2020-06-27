Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to continue playing in the same manner and said that his “side will not stop”, even though they have already secured the Premier League title this year. The first league title for the Reds in 30 years came after Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea on Thursday.

“The last 13 months were pretty special for us, it is true. I would like to involve the year before because it was an incredible time in my football life. I did not experience it before, not that good, the consistency the boys show is so exceptional,” Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

“We will not stop, we really have to stay focused, because we see the opportunity. I will promise we will improve. But this will not mean we will win everything, but that we will improve. City is exceptional, so I cannot promise that we will win something,” he added.

City’s defeat meant Liverpool extended their lead at the top by unassailable 23 points with only seven matches remaining in the season so far. The Klopp-managed side currently have 86 points from 31 matches and have a few records in their reckoning, two of them are to score more than 100 points for the first time in a season and finish with a complete winning record in all home matches this season.

The German manager had earlier dedicated their Premier League win to former coach Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard. It was under the tutelage of Delgish that Liverpool had won their last league title in 1990 and former midfielder Gerrard is hailed as the club’s greatest legend.