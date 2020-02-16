Coming back after three weeks from his injury he received at Wolverhampton Wanderers, forward Sadio Mane beat Norwich City goalie Tim Krul in the 78th minute to add three more points to the giant basket of Liverpool.

That ball from Hendo 🤤

That touch and finish from Mane 😍 SUBLIME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WVmkDLpgYe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2020

On Saturday at Carrow Road, Jurgen Klopp’s men remained at the top spot in Premier League standings, maintaining a mammoth 25-point lead with second-placed Manchester City.

“It (Premier League title) was the target from the beginning,” said Mane as quoted by club’s official website via Sky Sports.

“We are doing very well. We still have more games, (it’s) one step.

“We will do everything possible as a team and carry on in the same way. We’ll see what’s going to happen at the end of the season,” the striker added.

Mane’s left-footed strike not only helped Liverpool beat the Canaries 1-0 but also marked his 100th in all competitions for English clubs – 75 for Liverpool after netting 25 for Southampton before moving to Anfield in 2016.

Surprised by the milestone he reached, Mane said: “Really! Wow, thank you.

“It was not easy (being out injured). As a football player everyone wants to play all the time, but you have to deal with it. I went for some treatment, I worked hard and I came back.

“We are a strong team and the boys do a great job. We are Liverpool, we are a strong team and we’re happy with our result today.”

The Reds have 76 points from the 26 matches played so far and Saturday’s win was their 17th on the trot.