‘We were clear in our plans’: RCB captain Patidar after reaching IPL 2025 final

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2025 final on the back of a clinical eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, captain Rajat Patidar credited the team for sticking to their plans during the crunch affair, while reserving special praise for young spinner Suyash Sharma.

“I think we were clear in our plans, especially in terms of how we needed to bowl. The fast bowlers used the surface really well. The way Suyash chipped in, sticking to his lines and lengths, was really impressive. As a captain, I am very clear about his role with the ball. He has to target the stumps – that is his strength. His wrong’un is difficult for batters to read. I always try to give him clear instructions because I do not want to confuse him. I am okay if he concedes a few runs in the process,” said Patidar.

Advertisement

Patidar also praised opening batter Phil Salt for setting the tone of the chase with a sensational unbeaten 56 off 27 balls. “The way Phil Salt has been batting throughout the tournament, the way he gives us quick starts – I am a big fan of his. It is a treat to watch him from the dugout,” the skipper said.

Advertisement

Echoing the sentiments of the skipper, RCB director of cricket Mo Bobat said the players are very focused and determined to complete the task of winning the title. With the one-sided win in Qualifier 1, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB reached an IPL final for the first time in nine years. Interestingly, the IPL 2016 season was also the last time RCB finished in the top two during the league stage.

“We’re proud of the way we’ve played throughout the season. The way the group has taken on challenges – with bravery, composure and aggressive intent, reflects the collective character we’ve built through the season. We’ve ticked off a few important milestones on the way here, but this is obviously the one that matters most.

“We have many match winners and it’s been great to see everyone contributing. After a long and gruelling league phase, the playoffs are a time to really trust in and enjoy your cricket. The final will be a great occasion, especially for our fans, and the players are very focused and determined to finish the job,” said Bobat.

RCB’s success in IPL 2025 has been shaped by every player stepping up to make the team win irrespective of how the situation was. Virat Kohli has scored more than 600 runs in a season – the fifth time it’s happened in the IPL. Kohli has struck eight half-centuries, which is the most by any batter this season.

Apart from Kohli, nine other batters have registered half-centuries – Patidar, Phil Salt, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, and Romario Shepherd, as well as Devdutt Padikkal and Jacob Bethell, both of whom will not feature again this season citing injury and international duty respectively. With the ball, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has led the charge with 21 wickets, while Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have picked 15 wickets each, and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma has eight scalps.

Nine different RCB players have won the Player of the Match awards in this season, where the side won all of its away games – a feat achieved by no other team in IPL’s history. RCB will now take the field in the title clash against the winner of Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.