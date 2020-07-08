Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has let his desire known that he wanted to win the Premier League match against Arsenal which ended in a 1-1 draw. However, he also praised his players who fought till the last minute of the game after conceding an early lead.

“I thought, [in] the first half, we started the game well, [for the] first 10 minutes. But then we conceded the goal and then, from that, we had a 15/20-minute spell where we conceded too much space.

“[We] gathered some momentum again towards the end of the half. We had to adjust a few defensive items in the first half, attacking items… but then [in the] second half, 11 vs. 11, I thought we were very good,” Rodger was quoted as saying on the official website of Leicester City Football Club.

“We came here and, like I said, we wanted to win the game, but we don’t. We take a point and we move on,” he added.

Meanwhile, after Arsenal got a first-half lead, the fate of the game turned upside down when Eddie Nketiah was shown a direct red-card following a VAR review for his high challenge on James Austin.

Leicester made perfect use of their one-man advantage and their star striker did what he does the best as he brought his team back into the contest.

Rodgers lauded his team’s tactical discipliine and said, “It looked like we were going to get the goal, but I was really pleased with how we kept going.

“Our positioning game was good. It went 11 vs. 10 and it’s never easy against 10 players in the final third of the pitch, but we showed great patience [and] got there in the end.

“Then, just with maybe a better final pass, we could’ve won the game, but like I say, Arsenal are in very, very good form,” he concluded

However, the scoreline on Tuesday at the empty Emirates Stadium meant that the Foxes lost their third spot in the points table to Chelsea who now carry a point lead over them. They have won only one match since the resumption of Premier League after the COVID-19 hiatus.