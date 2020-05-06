Talking about the similarities between him and India skipper Virat Kohli, swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner said they both to try to better their opponents in every battle.

“I can’t speak for Virat, obviously, but it’s almost like we got this thing in us when we go (out to the middle) we need to prove people wrong, prove someone wrong,” Warner said while speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz in ‘Conversation’ as quoted by IANS.

“If you’re in that contest, and if I’m going at him for example, you’re thinking, ‘Alright, I’m going to score more runs than him, I’m going to take a quick single on him’.

“You are trying to better that person in that game. That’s where the passion comes from,” he added.

Talking about Kohli, the right-handed batsman is regarded as one of the modern greats. His records, especially in the white-ball format, are staggering. The India skipper averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket.

Meanwhile, Warner is no less than Kohli when it comes to dominating the opponents. Apart from enjoying an average of almost 46 and 49 in ODIs and Tests, respectively, the southpaw is one of the kings in the shortest format.

Had everything gone according to plan, Virat Kohli would have been featuring in the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and trying to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win their maiden title while Warner would have been leading his side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) owing to the dreaded COVID-19 virus which has claimed over 2.5 lakh lives globally.