After Liverpool fought tooth and nail to beat Wolverhampton 2-1 at Monileux Stadium on Thursday night, manager Jurgen Klopp said they knew before that it was going to be a “really, really tough game”.

The win on Thursday night saw Liverpool register their 14th straight Premier League win. The Reds top the table with 67 points, maintaining a 16-point gap with second-placed Manchester City.

“We knew before, we said it before (the game) and rightly so, this would be a really, really tough game – everybody knew it, pretty much,” said Klopp as quoted by club’s official website.

“Wolves are doing so unbelievably well, they are so different to everything else you face during the year. How Nuno sets it up is just really good,” he added.

Meanwhile, the manager heaped praises on The Wanderers’ winger Adama Traore, who assisted Raul Jimenez for the hosts’ lone goal.

“Traore now, in the moment, I would say he is pretty much unplayable. I have said it now a couple of times and it’s the truth. He is not only a winger anymore, he now keeps the ball, holds the ball and sets up goals,” said Klopp.

Riding on goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino on Thursday, Liverpool edged past Wolverhampton, extending their Premier League winning streak to 14 matches.

The Reds are now unbeaten in their last 40 games in the English top flight.