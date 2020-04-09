After former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar proposed a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, former India all-rounder Kapil Dev said India has enough money.

The veteran added that focus should be on authorities’ work amid the crisis rather and the politicians, meanwhile, should not play the blame game.

“He is entitled to his opinion but we don’t need to raise the money. We have enough. For us, what is important right now is that how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis. I am still seeing a lot of blame game on television from the politicians and that needs to stop,” Dev told PTI.

“Anyway, the BCCI has donated a hefty amount (Rs 51 crore) for the cause and is in a position to donate much more if the need arises. It doesn’t need to raise funds,” he added.

Notably, the two nations have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2007 due to tensed diplomatic relationships between them. The only time they face each other is during the ICC events.

“The situation is unlikely to get normal anytime soon and organising a cricket game means putting our cricketers at risk which we don’t need to,” said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 150 lives in India and has affected around 6000 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is around 90,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 15 lakh mark by Thursday evening as per the Worldometer.