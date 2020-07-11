Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that the Spurs will win trophies during his three-year tenure. Citing the example of Liverpool, Mourinho said that it took the Reds four years to win trophies under Klopp and, thus, urged everyone to have patience.

“How long did it take for Jurgen and Liverpool? Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on,” Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

“I am focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract, we can win trophies. If we don’t, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that,” he said

Mourinho’s comments came after Tottenham’s frustrating draw against Bournemouth in Premier League which has potentially ended their hope of European action next season for the first time since the 2009-10 season. They sit 10 points behind fourth-placed Leicester City and nine shy of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, like in major parts of the ongoing season, lacked their usual brilliance throughout the match against Bournemouth on Thursday at the Dean Court. But they could feel hard done by after Josh King’s challenge on Harry Kane in the Bournemouth box was not penalised even after a VAR review.

It was the second time in a week that the Lillywhites were left undone by a controversial VAR decision. Manager Jose Mourinho had blamed their defeat against Sheffield United to the contentious technology.