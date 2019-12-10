India vice-captain Rohit Sharma believes that Team India can win any game at any given condition if they play well. Meanwhile, Virat’s deputy asserted that it will be a challenging match against West Indies, who play T20I series-decider against India in Mumbai on December 11.

“If we are good, we know we can win any game at any given condition. We are not scared of any team,” Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

Notably, West Indies, who were trailing 0-1 in the three-match T20I series against India, levelled things in the second T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, December 8.

“They (West Indies) were good on that particular day (Sunday) and they won the game, as simple as that,” said Rohit.

“They have got some power-hitters right from the top to the end. It is a good challenge for our bowlers to bowl against a team like that where you know every second ball they are going to come and try to hit six,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94 off 50 balls in the first T20I helped India lead the series, however, Men in Blue’s eight-wicket defeat in the very next match took the series to an interesting phase as either of the teams could bag the final match and the series as well.

“They are very unpredictable as a team. You never know what they can come up with on that given day like we saw the other day. Even in the first game, they played very well and it was Virat’s brilliance that got us over. But with West Indies, this is always expected and they play well as a team,”

said Rohit.