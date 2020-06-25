Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has did not seem completely satisfied with his team’s performance and said that the players need to do better after beating Mallorca 2-0 at the empty Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday.

“We need to have the ball. The set-up isn’t the most important thing for me, it’s more about what we do on the pitch with the ball. We can do better, but I’m satisfied with what I saw and what these players are doing is not at all easy. That’s 4 wins in a row, but the standout feature for us today was our defensive solidity all round. We can get better going forward and that’s what we’ll try to do,” Zidane said as quoted on the official website of Real Madrid.

“We were a bit tired by the end today but that’s not just Real Madrid, the same goes for all the teams. It’s a strange situation, we’re back training after 60 days and with the heat and everything. But we have to keep going and all we can do it be more alert with the players, we want to keep moving forward strong,” he added.

The former Real Madrid veteran was also seen hailing Sergio Ramos’ free-kick which had made the scoreline 2-0 in Real Madrid’s favour. Zidane also lauded Ramos’ leadership and said that he had set the tone for the players to put on winning performance.

“I’m thrilled with his goal, it was important. We know he’s our captain, our leader. Defensively he set the tone yet again and up the other end, I’m very pleased with his goal. He’s working on his free-kicks and it’s satisfying for him and for us too. Sergio belongs here as a player. He’s been here for years and he should retire here. It’s what I think and I’ll stand by it,” he explained.

On Vinicius Junior, the other goal-scorer of the night, Zidane said, “We stay behind to practice, not always, but almost. When we’ve got time and we can work in front of goal. That’s normal with Vinicius Jr. and everyone else. I’m the coach and we prepare the games, it’s nothing in particular. These things stay in the dressing room. The key thing is that we’re doing things well, that’s our fourth win already and we know we’ve played a few games on the bounce now so we’re all a bit more tired. We have to recover well and turn attentions to the next game.”