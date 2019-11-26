New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief David White has apologised to England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who allegedly was subjected to racial insult by a spectator during the fifth and final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Meanwhile, White assured Archer of extra security ensuring that the misbehaviour against the England pacer doesn’t get repeated in the second test started in Hamilton on Friday.

“I just had a good chat to him,” the NZC chief executive said in Hamilton.

“I said that we were very sorry that he had to experience that in our country and we’re very disappointed, but he was very thankful I had made the effort to come see him.”

White further informed that the investigation is under process and the perpetrator will be caught soon.

“Our team is working closely with the team at Bay Oval just going through the security footage and trying to get as much information as we can and hopefully we’ll find the individual over the next day or so,” he added.

Notably, Archer on Monday took to social media to share the information that he was racially insulted by a fan present at the stadium.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team,” tweeted Archer.

He added: “The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual also.”

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

After the tweet, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson too apologised to the English speedster on behalf of all the New Zealand people.