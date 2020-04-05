Out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday praised all the health workers and policemen who are working round the clock to help the people fight the pandemic Coronavirus.

“Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors,nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one whose out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey,” tweeted Harbhajan.

Yes we are indebted to you forever 🙏🙏🙏🙏 doctors,nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one whose out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4lh4SQKY9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 4, 2020

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, India is currently locked down for 21 days in an attempt to break the transmission chain of the pandemic.

Earlier on Friday morning, PM Modi urged people all over the country to switch off all their lights at homes and hold light diyas, candles or switch on the flashlights of mobile phones at 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes to stand united, show solidarity as India continues to fight against coronavirus.

A member of the Indian squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and lifted the ICC World Cup in 2011, Harbhajan, had also welcomed PM Narendra Modi’s call for a show of unity against the dreaded coronavirus on Sunday.

Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016 is yet to call time on his international career. He has claimed 711 wickets — 417 in Tests, 269 in ODIs and 25 in T20Is — in his 21-year international career.