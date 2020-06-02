Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford on Monday said the society appears to be more divided than ever after black civilian George Floyd was choked to death by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States of America.

“I know you guys haven’t heard from me in a few days. I’ve been trying to process what is going on in the world,” he said in a Twitter post on Monday.

“At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers.

“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter.”

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

His death triggered a violent protest across the country after a video surfaced on social media showing the shocking incident. Angry mobs of thousands have been taking to the streets in several cities for the last 5-6 days to demand stricter laws and actions against the black killings by the police.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder; three other officers with him have been fired but for now, face no charges.

Meanwhile, other than Rashford, athletes across the globe have expressed their condolences over Floyd’s death and called for the need to end racism against the black people.

Formula One veteran Lewis Hamilton and NBA legend Michael Jordan also expressed his grief and outrage over the tragic death.

“I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice,” Hamilton wrote on his Instagram.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough,” Jordan said in a statement in Twitter.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice,” he added.