The way we chased was clinical, conditions were used well by us: Rohit Sharma after win over WI

Following a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20I, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the chase was “clinical” and the team used the conditions really well.

A brilliant half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and his stand with batter Shreyas Iyer powered India to a seven-wicket win over the hosts West Indies in the third T20I of five-match series on Wednesday. Captain Rohit had also suffered an injury during the match while batting and left the field retired hurt when he was at 11 off 5 balls.

“It is okay at the moment. We have got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay (his injury). How we bowled in the middle overs was crucial. I thought we used the conditions well. Used the variations well. Was very clinical how we chased. When you watched from the outside, did not feel a lot of risk was taken, was a lot of calmness in the middle. Surya batted brilliantly, good partnership there with Iyer. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers, not an easy target. It was important to pick the right shots, right balls on a ground like that,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

The five-match series is currently in hands of India by 2-1.

West Indies posted a total of 164/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a superb half-century from Kyle Mayers, who scored 73 off 50 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Other batters like Nicholas Pooran (22) and Rovman Powell (23) also posted some notable contributions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India’s pick of the bowlers with a spell of 2/35 in four overs.

Chasing 165, Indian captain Rohit Sharma got retired hurt while batting. Then Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav put on a superb stand which powered India to a victory. Yadav scored an amazing 76 off 44 balls. Rishabh Pant also played a solid knock of 33* off 26 balls.

Yadav was adjudged as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his brilliant half-century, his fifth in 20 T20I innings.

