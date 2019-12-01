Premier League side Watford have decided to part ways with their manager Quique Sanchez Flores after the club faced a 2-1 loss to Southampton. The club’s management has taken a call in a meeting after which they confirmed the same.

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” said Hornets’ Chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury in a statement released by the club.

“The appointment of a new Head Coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”

Sanchez Flores had replaced their former manager Javi Gracia in the month of September but under his leadership at the club, the club has managed to win just one of their last 10 league matches.

They are currently placed at the bottom of the Premier League points tally with just eight points after 14 matches and six points away from the safe zone.

“I suffer for the fans, I suffer for the players and I suffer for the owner,” Sanchez Flores was quoted as saying by BBC after their loss at St Mary’s.

“It’s a difficult time for our fans after we had the feeling we were in the right way,” he added.

The club has refrained from making any further comment until they announce their new manager.