With all the sports events cancelled due to the 21-day lockdown in India in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the sports personalities are using the self-quarantine period to hone their co-curricular activities.

Meanwhile, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his self-depreciating humour, uploaded a funny TikTok video with his father.

Uploading the video on Twitter, the leggie wrote: “My first TikTok video with dad. Dad & Son. #Quarantine #staysafe.”

The video soon became a meme material for the netizens.

Amid the growing COVID-19 scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in the country till April 14.

Even as India is grappling with the novel Coronavirus pandemic, at least 15 people died of the deadly disease as of Thursday and the confirmed cases rose to 649.

Nearly 21,000 people have died of coronavirus infection across the world with over 7500 deaths being recorded in Italy alone. Meanwhile, Spain has also crossed China’s death toll with over 3600 deaths. The virus infection in the United States is spreading at an alarming level with over 900 deaths and 60,000 infections.

As far as China is concerned, the country has begun to relax its own draconian restrictions on free movement in the province of Hubei — where the outbreak began in December — after the country reported no new cases.