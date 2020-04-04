It has been a while since fans have got a glimpse of former Indian captain MS Dhoni on the cricket field amid some live action. Although the master finisher was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the season stands postponed as of now at least until 15 April and given how the situation is in the country it is extremely likely that the season might get cancelled.

Amid all this, Dhoni’s makeup artist Sapna Bhavani has shared an old video in which Dhoni’s daughter Ziva can be seen applying some makeup on her father.

“This has to be the cutest non makeup #makeuptutorial ever! I don’t think I will have a job left very soon! @mahi7781 miss you dost!” she said in her caption to the video uploaded on Instagram.

The 38-year-old last played for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in which India were knocked out after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.