After many videos have gone viral on the internet in which Indian citizens can be seen violating the COVID-19 lockdown in India and making a mockery of the situation, Indian captain Virat Kohli has appealed each and every citizen of India to follow the government guidelines and directives to help the country fight COVID-19.

Kohli posted a video on Twitter to drive home the message.

“Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty,” he captioned the post.

“Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days — people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines — it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels,” Virat’s message in Hindi roughly translates to.

“I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus,” he further stated.

“Please follow the experts as they are working very hard. It will only be successful when we follow our duties rather than going out in groups and breaking rules. This for me is an act against the country’s well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind!” he concluded.

Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty. pic.twitter.com/ZvOb0qgwIV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 27, 2020

This is not the first time that Virat has come out and asked the people to take proper precautions. Earlier he had shared messages and videos to encourage people to practice social isolation and self-distancing but now seeing some people taking the issue lightly, Virat has once again urged people to remain at home and help support the healthcare professionals as well as the government.