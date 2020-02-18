The Indian run-machine Virat Kohli, who loves chasing record after record, has reached yet another milestone but this time off the field. The Indian captain became the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Instagram.

Virat, who is with the Indian team on their tour to New Zealand, thanked his fans, followers and supporters for following and appreciating his work.

“Hi guys, so we have reached 50 million on Instagram. It’s quite surreal to know that so many people love and support me, and they admire what I do,” Kohli said in a video he shared on his Instagram account.

“I am feeling very thankful and grateful. God has been very kind and thank you for showing so much love over the years and I really appreciate it,” he added.

As far as his cricketing assignments are concerned, Virat will next lead India in a two-match Test series in New Zealand- both these Test matches will be part of the ICC Test Championship.

Prior to the Test series, India had participated in a T20I series as well as an ODI series in New Zealand. While India had defeated New Zealand 5-0 in T20I series, it was the home side who won the ODI series 3-0. The contrasting results have made the forthcoming Test series all the more interesting.