Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife actor Anushka Sharma on Friday have issued a joint appeal on Friday to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the entire world to a standstill.

Notably, the star couple posted a video on Twitter, urging everyone to stay at home, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and asked people to practice self-isolation and social distancing as much as possible.

“We all know we are going through a very difficult time,” Kohli said in the video.

“And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together,” Anushka said.

Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UNMi2xQbbz — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 20, 2020

“We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else’s one,” Kohli said as the duo took turns to speak in the video.

Meanwhile, Anushka stated, “…you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus.”

“Let’s make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation,” added Kohli.

On the other hand, Anushka concluded with,” stay at home and stay healthy.”

It is worth highlighting that a number of sports personalities have come forward in spreading the message to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide and claimed over 9,000 lives.

On Thursday, in his address to the nation, PM Modi has called for a ‘janta curfew’ on 22 March, asking citizens to stay at their respective homes from 7 am to 9 pm.