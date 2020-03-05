Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier on Wednesday stormed into the stands to confront a fan who had allegedly insulted his brother during the Spurs’ FA Cup match against Norwich. The confronted person was also accused of hurling racial abuses to midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Eric Dier Believes that, TO DARE IS TO DO! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pRwxOEwr4g — Mwas Mchelsea (@MwasMchelsea_) March 5, 2020

#ericdier just hurdled some seats next to me in what I thought was going to be a warm embrace / shirt giveaway but apparently he came to punch a fan for racist abuse on Gedson Fernandes. Well done to him! pic.twitter.com/JxvaSgExex — Edward June (@realedwardjune) March 4, 2020

The incident took place after the Jose Mourinho-managed side suffered a shock exit from the FA Cup. After Norwich had held them 1-1, the London club lost the 5th Round match 3-2 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Mourinho supported the action taken by Dier and said that anyone would have done the same. He said, “I am with the player and I understand the player.”

“When someone insults you and your family is there and your family gets involved with somebody who is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but, I repeat, probably everyone of us would do,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by PTI via AFP.

Tottenham had taken an early lead in the match which was played on their home ground. Jan Vertonghen had headed in from the back post off Gioval Lo Celso’s inch-perfect free-kick.

However, Norwich, who are currently placed at the bottom of the Premier League, played the match on equal footing and even dominated the hosts in ball possession. Their efforts finally paid off when Josep Drmic scored the equaliser in the 78th minute.