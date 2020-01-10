West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell has become the first number 11 batsman in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket to finish a run chase with a six after he did that against Ireland in the second match at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Barbados, on Thursday.

Cottrell then finishes the game off with a six, gifting West Indies the one wicket win Cricket is the gift that keeps on giving #WIvIRE pic.twitter.com/npis8kmh0T — Nathan Williamson (@NathW1997) January 10, 2020

Cottrell hit a six off the penultimate delivery of the Windies innings to help them win the second ODI of the three-match series in one of the most dramatic fashions. Chasing 238, the hosts survived two run-out scares in the last over when Ireland failed to get Cottrell out on both the occasions.

Windies were off to a shaky start in their chase as the top-order had collapsed and they were reduced to 24/3. But partnerships of 52 and 64 for the fourth and fifth wickets respectively brought the home team back into the game. Nicholas Pooran scored a 44-ball 52 while skipper Kieron Pollard contributed with 40 off 32 deliveries in the middle order.

However, three quick wickets had put West Indies’ hope in disarray but a late brilliance from Hayden Walsh Jr. with the bat kept them alive. A partnership of 52 runs for the eighth wicket between Walsh and Romario Shepherd helped West Indies to crawl back into contention.

A 32-run stand for the penultimate wicket further established their claim as number eight Khary Pierre (18) and number 10 Alzari Joseph (16) played vital hands down the order. But Walsh with his 67-ball 46 proved to be the real difference between both the sides.

Simranjit Singh was the most successful Irish bowler as he returned with the figure of 3/48 in his full quota of 10 overs. Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy notched two wickets each in their economical spells, but all their efforts eventually went in vain.

Earlier, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirine had opted to bat first. Alzari was the star of the pack for the Windies bowlers as he picked up four wickets for 32 runs in his 10 overs. Cotrell was also brilliant with the ball for his numbers of 3/51. For the visitors, Paul Stirling scored a half-century on his way to 63 runs in his 79-delivery knock.