With the coronavirus reaching India, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday advised fans to wash hands regularly and properly to save themselves from the virus.

“As we hope and pray for the coronavirus to be contained, the simplest action we can take to protect everyone is to wash our hands regularly and properly,” said Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, the former India batsman also lauded the efforts of all the authorities who have been working consistently to fight COVID-19.

“Let us also salute the efforts of all authorities working round the clock in the battle against COVID-19,” said the 46-year-old.

With more than 98,000 confirmed cases worldwide, over 3350 deaths, and around 54,000 recoveries, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough.

According to the official data put forward by the Health Ministry, the number of positive cases of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 in India has risen to 31 with the latest being reported from West Delhi.

China, where the virus emerged late last year, still accounts for the majority of cases and deaths, but infections are now rising faster abroad, with South Korea, Iran, and Italy turning out to be major hotspots.