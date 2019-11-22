India opener batsman Rohit Sharma, who has been in impeccable form, has always amazed the world cricket with his batting potential. But, it was the acrobatic skills of the 32-year-old that caught the limelight on Friday.
At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Rohit took an airborne catch to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque for a duck on the first day of the historic pink-ball Test match.
India and Bangladesh are playing their maiden pink ball day-night test match at Eden Gardens and Rohit’s catch made the moment much more special.
Post the catch the fans went into a frenzy and several posts accompanied by pictures and video clippings of the catch started making rounds on internet.
See the catch:
“What a stunner by Rohit Sharma, Silently cementing his name as one of the best slip cathcher in world cricket,” said a user while posting the video.
Another fan posted the picture of Rohit leaping into the air for the catch and wrote: “Catch of the season by hitman..”
” Amazing incredible unimaginable catch by Rohit Sharma at the slip,” remarked another.
One fan posted a picture of Rohit’s catch taken from another camera and gushed: “The ball caught by 2023 World Cup captain.”
A user wrote: “Gonna tell my kids that Ro-SuperHit-Sharma did everything for Team India and especially in 2019!! Dream year for Sharma.”
“Ro-Hit Sharma,” read one post.