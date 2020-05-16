Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Friday thanked the frontline healthcare workers who are risking their lives to help others during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving a surprise message to Christianne Calderon, a nurse practitioner at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Federer thanked all the corona warriors.

“People think we are superheroes, we the athletes, but we think the same about somebody like you Christianne, you are the hero because you actually do save lives, you actually do make that difference,” said Federer in the video.

Overwhelmed by the surprise, Calderon said: “Oh my God!…I’m shaking.”

“You are the hero.” 😍 The moment @rogerfederer surprised a health worker in New York with a message of support! 🎥: @ESPNtenis #COVID19pic.twitter.com/C31KidJbO3 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 15, 2020

All the sporting events across the globe remain suspended in the wake of the novel Coronavirus and tennis is no exception.

The ATP and WTA announced extension to suspension of their Tours on Friday. Both Tours have now been suspended till at least the end of July and thus, the list of cancelled tournaments now exceeds 40.

“The ATP has extended the suspension of the ATP Tour through to July 31, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said the ATP.

Tournaments taking place from August 1 onwards are still planning to proceed as per the published schedule. The ATP however said that a further update on the tour calendar “is expected in mid-June.”