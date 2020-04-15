Terming the fight against coronavirus as a “mother of all World Cups”, former India cricketer and current coach of men’s national cricket team, Ravi Shastri has inspired people on how to win the battle against the deadly virus.

“Today the COVID-19 has put us in a situation where we got our backs to the wall,” Shastri said in a video he uploaded on Twitter on Wednesday.

“To combat this coronavirus is like chasing a World Cup where you give your everything in trying to win it. What’s staring you at the face is no ordinary World Cup. This is the mother of all World Cups where not just eleven are playing but 1.4 billion are in the playing arena and competing.

“Guys we can win this, but for that, we have to observe the basics. You have got your Prime Minister leading from the front ahead of the curve like other countries have farmed out,” Shastri added.

To stop the spread of the virus, India is currently under lockdown till May 3. Shastri has urged people to obey the orders and maintain social distancing.

“You have to obey the orders that come from the top: be it Centre, be it the state or be it from people in the frontline who are risking their lives”

“It is not easy but to win the game you got to go through the pain to break the chain and see the gain,” said the 57-year-old.

“Come on, guys! let’s do it together. Let us get out there in a brute force of 1.4 billion and beat this coronavirus and get your hands on the World Cup of humanity. Let’s do it,” he added.

The virus has claimed more than 370 lives in India so far along with infecting over 11,500.