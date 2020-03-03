Among the most popular shots in the sport of cricket is the helicopter shot, introduced in world cricket by India’s MS Dhoni. It is understandable that whenever someone plays the shot, fans and pundits start comparing that to the MS version’s of the shot. On Monday, Rashid Khan posted a video in which he can be seen playing a shot similar to the helicopter shot but one that went behind the wicket.

While posting the video, Rashid wrote, “Do you call it helicopter?? I think soo.”

Do you call it helicopter?? I think soo 🤔🤔🚁 pic.twitter.com/DXYL15TSS1 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 2, 2020

The video has left social media users confused. While some are coming up with unique names for the shot, others are labelling it as an improvised version of the helicopter shot itself.

Rashid Khan’s national teammate Hamid Hassan went on to call the shot “ninja cut.”

Rashid will next be seen playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to start from 29 March.