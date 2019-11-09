Prodigious Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw is gearing up in full throttle for his comeback. The youngster was handed a back-dated suspension of eight months on July 30 this year by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The former Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, who has turned 20 today on November 9, took to Twitter to share a video of himself where the Mumbai lad was seen preparing in the nets.

“I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon,” Shaw wrote on his Twitter timeline.

Shaw, who will be free to play from November 16, is expected to return to the Mumbai squad for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The chairman of Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) ad-hoc selection panel Milind Rege, too, had echoed the same and said his case would be discussed.

“Of course he will be considered for selection. I can’t make any commitment to whether he will be back, but we will certainly discuss his selection,” Rege was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on Friday.

On being asked why Shaw, who had last appeared in this year’s IPL, was on selector’s radar, Rege said that it was the class and the dynamism of the 19-year-old which works in his favour.

But he was also quick to remind that Shaw will not have it easy and would have to compete for his place especially when another youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal flourished as his replacement.

“He (Shaw) will have to be fit again, There is nobody who can take his place for granted because there are others also. Everybody needs to work for their place in the squad,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Rege.