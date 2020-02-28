Manchester United’s latest Nigerian signing opened his account for the Red Devils in the second leg of their Round of 16 match against Club Brugge on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who has repeatedly said that it was his dream to play for United, celebrated his first goal by dedicating it to his late sister who passed away in December last year. ‘

After tapping home Juan Mata’s pass, the former Shanghai Shenhua player lifted his shirt to reveal the photograph of his beloved sibling Mary Atole printed on a t-shirt.

“The T-shirt is for my late sister. I lost my sister in December. She is very dear to me,” Ighalo was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

“She was a good United fan too. We hoped for this moment but, now I am at United, she is not here to see what is going on. It is emotional for me. I have promised myself that every goal I score, I will dedicate it to her. She is up there watching me,” he added.

Odion Ighalo becomes the first ever Nigerian to score for Manchester United. His celebration paid tribute to his late sister who tragically passed away in December. What a moment.pic.twitter.com/xYfz8a9WBx — VERSUS (@vsrsus) February 27, 2020

The January transfer window seems to have breathed fresh air into Old Trafford. Beside Ighalo, the other signing Bruno Fernandes was also at the money.

The Portuguese was at the heart of United’s spirited play as he roped in his fifth Player of the Match award in as many matches to guide the Red Devils into the next round with an aggregate victory of 6-1.

He opened the scoring for the hosts with a penalty in the 27th minute and played crucial roles in the next two goals of the opening half which were netted by Ighalo and Scott McTominay in the 34th and 41st minute respectively.

The next two goals were scored by Brazilian midfielder Fred, once in the 82nd minute and then in the stoppage time. With the victory, United have now won six of their last seven matches.