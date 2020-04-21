Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many governments of countries across the world have enforced nationwide or partial lockdown to prevent the spread of infection. People have been instructed to sit at homes and businesses locked down in an attempt to fight the dreaded COVID-19.

Cricketers have also taken the advice of self-isolation seriously and are spending time at home. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is currently enjoying his time off the field with his family in Ranchi.

Recently, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi did a live session on Instagram where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was seen giving his daughter Ziva a bike ride in a farmhouse in Ranchi.

“Two kids playing here, the big kid and the small kid,” Sakshi said while recording the video.

Had everything gone according to plan, Dhoni would have been busy featuring in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, the tournament which was originally scheduled to commence on 29 March has now been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already infected over 24,70,000 people worldwide while over 1,70,000 people globally have lost their lives after contracting the virus.

In India, there are more than 18,000 infected people already while over 580 have lost their lives after contracting the infection.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from getting infected.