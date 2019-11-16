As Brazil and Argentina played each other in one of the most sough after international rivalries, much hype had already gathered around it especially after the controversial Copa America semifinal earlier this year which was won by Brazil.

However, as it happened, the Albiceleste got the sweet taste of revenge over their arch rivals in the repeat encounter at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Meanwhile, during the friendly encounter things did not seem much friendly on field. In one such incident, the Brazil coach was seen asking the match official to show a yellow card to Messi for an alleged foul on his player.

The Argentine captain, irked by Tite’s interference, was caught on camera asking him to shut up with some physical gesturesLionel. The referee though continued football and did not bother to get into the card play.

O repórter cinematográfico Jordi Bordalba flagrou o momento em que Messi manda Tite calar a boca. O técnico brasileiro comentou sobre o desentendimento com o argentino -> https://t.co/XgISSBT4dk pic.twitter.com/SEO8dJXA27 — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) November 15, 2019

Lionel Messi had come up with corruption allegations to favour Brazil in the Copa America which had led to a four-match suspension for the Barcelona superstar.

But as it happened, the friendly against the Selacao turned out to be his comeback match and the environment got heated up right grom the first whistle.

Brazil were denied a lead in the 10th minute of the match when their Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty in the 10th minute.

A counter-attack saw Messi earning a penalty in the other side of the ground 2 minutes after. Though the 31-year-old missed from the spot kick he hit the net in the rebound off Brazil goalkeeper Alison’s save.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner’s goal proved to be the only difference of the match as Argentina extended their unbeaten streak to six match and Brazil their winless streak to five.