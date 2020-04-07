With the whole world struggling from the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has brought everything to a standstill, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen urged people to take of care nature amid the crisis.

“Resilience is the power to recover quickly in difficulties, we as humans are part of a natural resilient world, micro and macro organisms in nature have countless inter-relationships that keep our planet healthy and our modern world functional,” said Pietersen in a video posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the former England player warned people across the globe to sit up and take note that they do not own the world and should respect nature.

“We aren’t voids of nature, we are citizens of the natural world, humanity is being reminded more than ever now that we do not own this planet,” he said.

“The lessons and solutions rest in nature, our scientific community is valuable but ultimately it is the understanding of the natural world and nature that offers us the solutions we seek. As we seek solutions from nature in terms of crisis, let us not put nature in crisis.”

Currently, the entire world is united fighting for a common cause that is to be safe from the pandemic which has claimed more than 74,000 across the globe.

“It is profound to witness humanity working collectively against a common threat. It is natural because we feel threatened but it gives me hope that we as humans are potentially caring. It gives me hope too that we can extend this care to the natural world that cares for us since the beginning of time,” said the former England skipper.