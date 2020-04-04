Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been quite active on social media recently and is using his quarantine days to interact with fans and members of the cricket fraternity. Pietersen has now shared a hilarious video in which a person can be seen playing a defensive shot and then jumping and running on the treadmill to complete a run.

“Whoever this is…GENIUS! Just been sent it on WhatsApp,” Kevin Pietersen captioned the video on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Whoever this is…GENIUS! Just been sent it on WhatsApp… A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Apr 4, 2020 at 1:21am PDT

While Pietersen had earlier talked to Rohit Sharma on an Instagram chat session, he also interacted with current Indian skipper and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli during the course of which the duo touched upon various aspects of their on-field story.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL this season if the tournament manages to happen amid the coronavirus threat, chances of which seem very bleak.

The cash-rich IPL was scheduled to commence on 29 March but was postponed to 15 April. Now, with the rescheduled date fast approaching and the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in India per day, it seems to be only a matter of time before the tournament is pushed back further or called off for the year.