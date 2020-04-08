Amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday thanked the “incredible” healthcare workers “once again” on behalf of Liverpool Football Club (LFC).

“Hello. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services – all the health workers if you want, out there,” Klopp said in a video posted on Liverpool’s official Instagram handle.

“It’s unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us from LFC, I would like to say thank you,” he added.

Although the Premier League season is currently delayed until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Klopp is in constant contact with his squad via the players’ WhatsApp group as per a report in AFP.

Klopp believes that being in touch with the players is essential to understand what makes them tick. The German obsesses over every detail of their lives so he can get the best out of them on the pitch.

Klopp’s approach has started bearing fruits. The results have been impressive, with Liverpool establishing a 25-point lead in the Premier League that had taken them to the brink of a first English title for 30 years prior to the suspension of the top-flight competition due to Coronavirus.

The Reds won last season’s Champions League and had reached the final of Europe’s elite club competition the season before that.