Following Liverpool’s humiliating defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the 5th Round of FA Cup, which saw them being knocked out of the competition, Jurgen Klopp took a dig at a journalist for asking him question related to coronavirus.

In the post-match press conference, Klopp was asked if he was worried about the outbreak of the deadly virus which has killed over 3,000 people worldwide.

“I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave!” 😂 Jurgen Klopp took exception to this reporter’s question about the Coronavirus 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/KOz2DIVdKl — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 3, 2020

Klopp, on his part, denied answering about it and said the matter needs to be addressed by people with proper knowledge of it and a football manager’s opinion regarding it is not important.

“What I don’t like in life is that for a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important. I really don’t understand it. It’s not important what famous people say,” Klopp was seen saying in video doing the rounds on social media.

“People with no knowledge like me talking about it…people with knowledge should be the ones telling people what to do. I don’t understand politics, coronavirus… why me? I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave,” the 52-year-old German added.

The Reds, who are almost certain to win the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years, are witnessing a slump in their form and have lost three of their last four matches in across competitions. The latest came against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Speaking about Liverpool’s current performance, Klopp blamed the “too many goals” they have conceded as the reason for their downfall. However, he is not ready to pay much heed to it and he accepted that he knew it would be intense with seven changes into the starting eleven.

“Usually you don’t get a lot of chances against us and stuff like this, but now we have to admit that in the last three games – [maybe] four – we have conceded absolutely too many goals, that’s true,” he was quoted as saying on the official website of Liverpool.