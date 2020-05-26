Star England pacer James Anderson has said that he is enjoying being back to training once again. The record wicket-taker posted a video of himself on Instagram in which he could be seen running in and then delivering the ball.

“I’ve missed this place! Slowly easing through the gears but enjoying being back,” Anderson wrote as the caption.

The 37-year-old has featured in as many as 151 Tests so far and picked up 584 Test wickets, Currently, he sits on the number four spot in the list of most wickets taken in Test match cricket and is the number 1 pacer on the list. The pacer is also the highest wicket-taker from the England cricket team.

Earlier, several other England players including Stuard Broad, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes also took part in training sessions.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Most of the high profile tournaments including the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stand postponed.

Even the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet, the Indian Premier League (IPL), stands suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bundesliga became the first high-profile sporting event to resume after a 65 day period with almost no sporting activity.

The move comes after governments are beginning to realise that the coronavirus is here to stay for quite some time and sports among other businesses will need to find a way to co-exist with it.

The virus has already infected close to 5.5 million people around the world while claiming over three lakh forty thousand lives. There is still no sure shot treatment of the disease and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of basic hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of protecting oneself from contracting the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)