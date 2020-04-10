In a recent development, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged the people on Friday to practice social distancing and self-isolation to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise even as the country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown.

The southpaw took to Twitter to post a video message for his fans in which he urged them all to not leave their homes to pray amid the lockdown. He instead asked them to turn their homes into a place of worship and pray there.

“Last week video but guys please be home. Pray at home #lockdown #friday #StayHome,” Pathan captioned the post.

The bowling all-rounder has been part of many memorable wins for India including the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 in which he produced a Man of the Match performance in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Overall, Pathan bagged 100 wickets in 29 Tests for India, including a hat-trick against Pakistan. Moreover, he was also part of 120 ODIs in which he has 173 wickets to his credit.

Pathan was more than a handy option with the bat in hand and was often used as a pinch hitter in the team coached by Gregg Chappell.