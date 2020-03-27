The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to stay in self-isolation and practice social distancing. The entire sporting calendar has come to a standstill as events have either been pushed to a later date or have been called off. Consequently, athletes and sportspersons are working out from their homes to remain fit and stay healthy. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on their Twitter handle featuring Rishabh Pant working out at home during these uncertain times.

The wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi can be seen doing side planks, running on a treadmill and doing push-ups in the video. Pant is expected to play a central role in Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capital’s campaign in case the season commences this year after being pushed from 29 March to 15 April, in view of the pandemic.

However, given that the situation is not very good in India and the number of COVID-19 patients in India continue to increase each day, chances are that the tournament might not happen at all this year.