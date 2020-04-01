Ace Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been the chief architect of many famous Indian wins during the course of his long and illustrious career. At a time when the entire country is on 21-day lockdown, Bhajji, as the veteran spinner is often called, has been quite active on social media.

In a recent post, the former Mumbai Indians spinner has now shared a video of a match against Pakistan during the Asia Cup in 2010. For the unversed, this was the same match in which India needed three runs to win off the last two balls and it was Harbhajan who smashed Mohammad Amir for a six to clinch a memorable win for India.

It was in the same match that Harbhajan and Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar exchanged a few words on the ground and from what it looked like they were not pleasantries.

View this post on Instagram Panga nahi lena sardara nal 💪🇮🇳🏏✅ A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

Harbhajan along with Yuvraj Singh recently supported former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi in his fight against COVID-19. Although a few have welcomed the move, the duo have been facing a lot of backlash from the netizens for supporting Pakistan’s COVID-19 battle at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise at an alarming rate.