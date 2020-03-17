FIFA has joined hands with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to make people aware of the preventive measures needed to be taken against the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

In the video released late on Monday, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, among others, can be seen giving directives to their fans to fight the COVID-19.

The video starts with Wenger saying, “Hello everyone, we all know the situation with coronavirus is a very serious one and we need to put health first. These are the five key tactics to tackle the coronavirus and I urge you to follow with discipline at all times, these five key tactics.”

With the support of the @WHO, we bring you the 5 key tactics to tackle the spread of #COVID19. ℹ️ More info: https://t.co/6qj8uRdCZk pic.twitter.com/5VW5IMeygw — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 16, 2020



Other than Wenger and Mourinho, former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, former coach of Manchester United women’s team Casey Stoney, Senegal national team coach Aliou Cisse and 2019 FIFA World Women’s coach of the Year Jill Ellis have also featured in the video.

The video is concluded by the FIFA president Gianni Infantino himself. He says, “So please keep yourselves informed at all times. Together we will win this match.”

The deadly coronavirus, which has killed over 7,000 people and affected more than 1,80,000, has severely affected the sporting calendars as well. In football, all the top five European leagues, including the La Liga in Spain have been postponed till further notice.

The UEFA last week postponed all the Champions League and Europa League games that were scheduled to be played on March 17 and 18 till further notice.