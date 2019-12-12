Cristiano Ronaldo reacted furiously after being confronted by pitch invaders post Juventus’s 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

As soon as the match at BayArena ended, the Portuguese star was faced by two supporters, coming after one another. The first supporter, who was wearing a Juve shirt and hat, warmly hugged Ronaldo in the middle of the pitch.

Just a moment later, a second supporter, dressed all in black, bypassed the security officials and sprinted across the pitch to snap a selfie with Ronaldo. An angry Ronaldo pushed the fan away before security staff intervened and took the fan away from the Juventus striker.

Ronaldo was NOT happy at the pitch-invader 😳 pic.twitter.com/oK8fjynEeV — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 11, 2019

Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain stole the show on Wednesday night as Juventus thrashed a well-organised Bayer Leverkusen.

The first saw both the teams sharing a goalless scoreline as the players failed to convert the half chances. However, the second half witnessed a dominating Juventus that made a clinical 2-0 finish before heading towards the knockout stages of Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri replaced Federico Bernardeschi by Paulo Dybala in the second half and the Argentine made an immediate impact by assisting Ronaldo for the first blood of the game in the 75th minute. Dybala received the ball on the edge of the box, and he fed it across to Ronaldo, who directed the ball across the line from close range to beat Bayer goalie Lukas Hradecky.

Dybala got onto the end of a looping ball before passing it to Higuain, who smacked it into the bottom corner of the net and locked things in favour of Juve.

Bianconeri, who had already qualified for the round of 16, will find out who their Last 16 opponents will be on Monday.