Star Juventus forward was full of energy during a sprint drill while training at the Turin-based club’s home ground Allianz Stadium.

The Portuguese striker took to social media to share a video of his training with the caption “Explode mode”.

View this post on Instagram Explode mode 💥💨 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 23, 2020 at 5:33am PDT

Ronaldo last week finally resumed training in Turin as football clubs in Italy look to get the players geared up before resuming the sport in the country.

Ronaldo returned to Turin earlier this month after practicing self-isolation with his family in his hometown Madeira in Portugal.

After returning to Italy on May 5, he was under mandatory two-week quarantine and has finally reported for training on Tuesday last week.

All football in Italy has been suspended since March as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 32 thousand lives in the country and has affected 2.29 lakh, as per the data obtained from Worldometer

The organisers are now looking at mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A, Italy’s top-tier football league.

Meanwhile, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced last week that all the competitions registered under its name, including the Serie A, will remain suspended until June 14 after the Italian government postponed all the sporting events in the country till then.

The FIGC has also set the date of commencement for the 2020-21 season as September 1, adding that the current Serie A season will have to be completed by August 20.

The Italian government, the FIGC and Serie A representatives are set to discuss the season’s future in a meeting on Thursday.