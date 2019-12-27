Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is widely known for his scarcely believable jumping techniques. His incredible technique allows him to jump higher than the average NBA star.

His recent header against Sampdoria was yet another example of how high he can jump. The Portugal legend reportedly jumped as high as 2.56 meters in the air to help Juventus win the Serie A clash.

Have a look at this much talked about the goal from Ronaldo right here:

Thrilling! Re-live Ronaldo’s ‘NBA-style’ header that helped Juventus win at Sampdoria.pic.twitter.com/K3JGrAzi7E — SBA (@SBA_Uganda) December 19, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo was 2.56m in the air when he connected with the header (8ft 5 in the air). Insane athlete. INCREDIBLE. WOW.pic.twitter.com/VGBksjjmPQ — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 18, 2019

Interestingly, Cristiano has now posted a video on his Instagram account along with Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic. CR7 captioned the video, ‘Teaching @djokernole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!’

The legends of their respective sport were apparently training together while the video was being shot. The former Manchester United striker can be seen giving Djokovic lessons on his jumping technique.

Watch the video: