Cristiano Ronaldo extended his goal-scoring streak by another match with a towering header against Sampdoria as Juventus won 2-1 to reclaim the top spot in Serie A points table.

The Portuguese superstar leaped way above a defender to head in a delivery from Alex Sandro what looked like was sailing over the players at the edge of the first-half.

The first goal of the match was scored by Paulo Dybala in the 19th minute as he coordinated nicely with Sandro to give Juventus the lead at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts equalised in the first half itself when Gianluca Caprari converted a first-touch finish to beat Gianluigi Buffon before Ronaldo gave the visitors the lead again.

“The goal was nice, but I am especially happy to have helped the team to get the three points. The important thing is to help Juventus win titles,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by AP after the match.

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri also applauded the five-time Balon d’Or winner’s goal and compared it with NBA players.

He said, “When someone scores a goal like that you have to just watch and admire. Ronaldo scored in the style of an NBA player, he was in the air for an hour and a half.”

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri again gave his attacking trident of Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain the start.

Ronaldo came close to score a brace on Wednesday as he doubled his tally only for the goal to be denied by offside.