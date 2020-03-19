Chris Gayle has become the latest sports star to join the #StayAtHomeChallenge to urge his fans to stay indoor amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the globe.

The self-proclaimed Universe Boss inspired his fans in his usual self and nailed the challenge. The cricketer was seen wearing a superhero-like suit in a video which had the chart-topper Eye of the Tiger’ of the Survivor playing in the background.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has also asked his fans to stay at home and posted a video of himself working from indoors.

He wrote, “There is always an opportunity to do something productive and be safe at the same time. Feels great to be in the nature right now and enjoying my workout as well. Stay Strong everyone.”

Athletes across the world have taken the #StayAtHome challenge where the post videos of them working out or doing some kind of training drills.

The trend was initiated in order to stay fit even as the sporting calendar has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which has already killed more than 8,900 people and infected over 2,19,000 people.

All major sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or postponed until further notice. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to start from March 29, has been delayed till April 15.