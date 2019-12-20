La Liga giants Barcelona have shared a memory from 2009-perhaps their most glorious year in the recent past. However, many fans are shocked to see one of their greatest managers ever Pep Guardiola missing from the video shared on their social media platform.

It is worth highlighting that Barcelona managed to do the unimaginable way back in 2009- a year in which they went on to win six different trophies in a single season. The club, understandably, shared perhaps one of their most unforgettable memories in recent years.

Today is the 10-year anniversary of a unique achievement in football history.

It has never been done again. pic.twitter.com/qLpUkA5xOS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2019

Although the video is being loved for being as glorious as it is, many fans and pundits are criticising it for missing out on the contribution of Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola is said to be the chief architect of the success Barcelona achieved way back in 2009. He not only introduced a new style of play in the club but also backed fresh faces who came good for the team.

In addition, many Barca supporters have demanded the sacking of current Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde after a slight dip in their performances and some of the crucial results not going in their favour this season.