Australia openers David Warner and Joe Burns were seen engaging themselves in a game of rock-paper-scissors before taking to the Adelaide Oval against Pakistan on Friday in the second Test of the two-match series.

After the anthems were played out, there was a light drizzle that delayed the proceedings and that is when the opening duo was caught having a fun time playing the hand game.

Cricket Australia’s official website cricket.com.au shared a video of the two cricketers on their official Twitter handle with the caption, “Good old rock, nothing beats that.”

Australia lead the two-match Test series 1-0, having beaten Pakistan by an innings and five runs in Brisbane. The Australian openers had a feast in the first match as Warner scored 154 and Burns made a solid 97.

The hosts have retained the squad from the first Test for the second one which is a pink-ball affair. The team from down under have an impeccable record in Day-Night Test and have won all the five matches they have played in the format.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have made three changes to their squad in the form of Musa Khan, Mohammad Abbas and Imam-ul-Haq. Abbas was called into the squad after the debacle in the first Test.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat first. “The wicket looks really good. There might be a bit of rain around and it will be interesting to see how the pink ball handles it with the wet outfield,” Paine was quoted as saying at the toss.

“I would have bowled first considering the conditions. The wicket looks good but with the rain around we thought we should bowl first,” Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said.